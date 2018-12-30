KRUTZSCH, Philip Henry 7/12/1919 - 11/7/2018
Born in St Louis to Katherine and August Krutzsch, he grew up in San Diego. A talented athlete, he played football and track. In high school he met the love of his life, Dorothy Edens; marrying in 1940, they shared 74 happy years before her death in 2014. He graduated San Diego State, served in WWII, and in the Naval active reserves until retiring as Lt. Cmdr. in 1979. He received MS-Zoology (UC-Berkeley) and PhD-Anatomy (Kansas Univ). Philip spent his career as a medical educator and researcher. One of three founders of UA College of Medicine (1964), he helped plan the Basic Science Building, recruit the founding faculty and first students. He was the first Chair of the Dept of Anatomy. After retirement (1990) he continued research and publication. Philip was an extraordinary man with a love for nature, an adventuresome spirit, an inquisitive mind, and an appreciation for all living things. He is survived by daughter, Lynda Butner (Steve); son, Eric Krutzsch (Mary); five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life: Casas Adobes UCC Church, 6801 N. Oracle Rd., Saturday, January 5, 2018, 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to UA Foundation, Medical Student Scholarships, 1111 N. Cherry Ave., P.O. Box 210109, Tucson, 85721. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.