Kurt Vanderkolk

went to be with his Lord and Savior on January 27, 2022. Born July 9, 1988, in Tucson, Arizona. Beloved husband, father, son, brother, grandson, and good friend. Kenna his wife married October 31, 2019, with two children, Camaro and Aiden. Kurt was a gentle soul. His passions were family, football, hunting, cars, music, and animals. He was a standout in High School football as an All-state offensive tackle. Dedicated work ethic with Asarco Mine becoming the youngest manager. He lived in Tucson his entire life enjoying the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and water skiing. He shared his passions with his family with love and dedication. He was very artistic with drawing and amateur tattooist. He was musically talented with self-taught sax, piano and guitar. His amazing mechanical skills as he knew every part of an engine, renovating cars, trucks, and boats with his favorite, a 1979 Pontiac Trans Am (Dirty Bird). He loved riding his Harley (Silver Bullet) motorcycle. His love of cooking from mile high pancakes to his all day smoked ribs. His dog Yogi (Great Dane) will always be with him. He was the most amazing dad as a football and cheer coach you could ask for. He is our Angel, and we are honored to have had him as part of our lives and will be reunited in heaven.