Kyle Spendiarian

SPENDIARIAN, Kyle Law

passed away tragically on May 31, 2021 at age 18. Kyle was born in Tucson, Arizona on December 13, 2002 to parents, Andrea Spendiarian and Kevin Law. Kyle attended Catalina Foothills high school and was currently enrolled in Primavera online high school.

Kyle enjoyed wrestling, scuba diving, riflery, working on cars and music. He had a considerable talent for free styling. He loved his pet bunny "Bun Bun". He was a kind, fun loving, caring person with a great sense of humor and was devoted to his girlfriend Aliyah. He enjoyed people of all walks of life and wasn't afraid to stick up for others.

He is survived by his parents, Andrea Spendiarian and Kevin Law; sister, Lana Law Blomberg (Daniel Blomberg); niece, Haley Blomberg (9); nephew, Andrew Blomberg (5); Maternal uncles, Thomas Spendiarian and Gregory Spendiarian of Ohio; Paternal uncle, Kurt Law of Minnesota; paternal aunt, Kris Law (Jeremy Burdon); paternal grandmother, June Law; bonus grandfather, Blaine Huling and paternal step-grandmother, Yvonne Law of Iowa. He is predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Simon and Charlotte Spendiarian and paternal grandfather, Don Law.

The Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 am., Sunday, June 6, 2021 at our home please call 520-850-9891 for directions.

Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the charity of your choice. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.