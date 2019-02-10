KYTOLA, Pamela J.
72, passed away on Monday, January 14, 2019 in Tucson, AZ. Pamela was born February 25, 1947 in Waverly IA. Daughter of Rodney and Ellyne Dillavou. Pamela married David W. Kytola December 16, 1967 in Brush Prairie, WA. During their 42 years of marriage they resided in Brush Prairie, WA and Marana, AZ. Pamela worked and retired from Washington State DOT. In retirement Pamela enjoyed traveling, volunteering at the food bank and St Marks United Methodist Church. Pamela was predeceased by her parents, Rodney and Ellyne Dillavou; her husband, David Kytola. Pamela is survived by her son, Ryan Kytola; brother and sister-in-law, Kim and Elva Dillavou and grandchildren, Hayden (wife Samantha) Kytola and Gannon Kytola. She was also a much loved sister-in-law, aunt and friend. She had a light-filled, wonderful soul and it showed through her daily endeavors. The family thanks Casa de la Luz Hospice for their loving care. A Memorial Service will be held at St Mark's United Methodist Church, 1431 W. Magee Rd., Tucson AZ 85704 on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Donations in Pamela's name may be made to St Mark's United Methodist Church or to ICS Foodbank, 2820 W Ina Rd., Tucson AZ 85741. Arrangements by DESERT SUNSET FUNERAL HOME.