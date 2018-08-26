LACAVERA, Joseph F.
78, passed August 21, 2018 Survived by beloved wife, Darlene; twin brother, Nat and sister, Betty Lou; sons, Joe (Jaime), Denis (Yolanda), Mike (Rosemary), Steve (Donnette), Jerry (Alyssa) and Tony (deceased); two nephews, Nat Jr. and Curtis, two cousins, Stephany and Ted; 14 grandchildren and 13 great- grandchildren. He was a hairdresser/barber for 52 years, started his first salon in Somerset, Pennsylvania in 1963, then moved the family to Phoenix in 1973 and shortly thereafter opened a salon. He moved to Tucson in 1985 and owned salons here until he retired in 2011. Always a Penn State fan, but became an avid Wildcat fan. He never changed his love for the Steelers. A private Memorial gathering will be held.