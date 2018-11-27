LADD, Dr. Robert Milton
AUGUSTA--- Dr. Robert Milton Ladd, son of George and Helen Filene Ladd, passed away on November 22, 2018 at the Glenridge Long Term Care facility in Augusta, Maine. Born in Brooklyn, New York on September 25, 1928 he lived most of his life in Tucson, Arizona and Manchester, Maine, while each year summering in Wayne, ME. After graduating from Bard College and serving in the U.S Army he earned his M.A. in Education from Trinity College, taught at Hallowell High School, ME and received his D. Ed. Degree from the University of Virginia. He then worked for the Florida State Department of Education as well as the Department of Educational Studies at Oxford University in England and, following his retirement returned to Maine. Arrangements by ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME.