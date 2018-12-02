LAHR, Janice Hedeman November 18, 2018
Janice Lahr was born in Boston, Massachusetts in 1923. She left a legacy of firsts in her community of Tucson, Arizona. In 1945 she married Larry Sakin and moved to Tucson. They opened a Woman's apparel shop in the first shopping center outside of downtown (Rincon Market). The store: Town and Sports later moved to Pennington Street Downtown where it became part of a small chain. In 1955 Janice and Larry were divorced. Janice then enrolled at the University of Arizona and Received a degree in business administration. Her next goal was law school. She was admitted as a part-time student (a single mother taking care of two young children). After six years Janice received a Doctor of Jurisprudence degree. In 1968, Shortly after receiving her degree Janice married Herbert Lahr, A senior law partner in the firm of Feldman Wolin and Lahr. In 1969 Janice was hired as one of the first women prosecutors for the City of Tucson. After 32 years in office she was also the first woman attorney to retire. Janice was known for encouraging others to go back to school; she told them "it was never too late and they could never be too old". She was the example! Janice is survived by her two daughters, Vicki Schwager and Patty Small, their spouses, two grandchildren and three great- grandchildren. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.