LAMBERTON, Matthew Ryan
31, of Vail, AZ, left us too soon on August 7, 2018. He was born on April 21, 1987 in Tucson, AZ and was the son of Julie (Bruce) Horness and Mark Lamberton. Matthew graduated from Cienega High School in 2005 and worked at Cutting Edge Fabrication where he excelled in creating custom steel works. Always the life of the party, Matthew would enter with his signature phrase "what's up girrrrlll?!" Extremely charismatic, his million-dollar smile and infectious laugh lit up the room. He was known for always doing more for others than himself and would drop everything to help somebody in need. Matthew was an avid outdoorsman and spent most of his time off four-wheeling or hunting. He rescued many dogs and loved them whole-heartedly. Matthew is survived by his parents, Julie (Bruce) Horness of Vail, AZ and Mark Lamberton, of Tucson, AZ; brothers, Adam Lamberton and Travis Horness; grandparents, Simon and Katherine Horness and many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Edward and Dolores Gross and Ralph and Millie Lamberton. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 18, 2018 at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL. The family will receive friends immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite animal shelter.