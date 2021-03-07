Lamont Schultz

SCHULTZ, Lamont "Monty"

74, passed away from COVID peacefully on February 11, 2021. Born in Carver, MN, Monty moved to Tucson in 1972 and started a port-a-potty business called Monty's Potties. When he sold his business, he began a successful 30-year career as a field representative for AAL- Aid Association for Lutherans (now Thrivent Financial). Monty was an avid hunter who prided himself in guiding novice hunters and camping as well as being a devoted fan of the UA basketball teams and AZ Diamondbacks, an active member of Tanque Verde Lutheran Church, and a super Grandpa/Papa. He loved talking to people and helping neighbors and friends.

Monty is preceded in death by his parents, Rudolph "Red" and Virginia "Ginny" Schultz; his first wife, Darleen; his beloved granddaughter, Kaylie and his best feline friend Millie. He survived by his dear wife and best friend, Kris Bosworth: his sons, Scott Schultz (Jo) and Saun Schultz (Michelle); stepchildren, Micheline Faver (Robert), Aaron Rathburn (Michelle), Danielle Sepcic (Matt), Kai Youngblood, Keenan Bosworth and daughter of his heart, Tania Strayer (Tom); brothers, Bruce (Tara), Joe (Mona) and Neal (Linda); grandchildren, Zachary, Mariah, Jazmin, Hannah, Maizy, Roscoe, Isaac and Paloma and great-grandchildren, Zane, Finley, Tayja, JR and Easton along with his many hunting buddies who know him as "Pops".

Due to COVID, services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Ducks Unlimited Memorial Contribution, or a charity of your choice.The family wishes to thank the medical staff at TMC and TMC Hospice for such compassionate care in his last days. Arrangements by MARANA MORTUARY.