Lance Barker

Lance Richard Barker died on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 after a long struggle with Parkinson's disease. Despite this disease, he had a full and rich life. He was born March 29, 1938 in Sidney, Nebraska. His parents, Ross and Doris Barker, had him baptized on Palm Sunday of that year in the Light Memorial Presbyterian Church where he was confirmed in 1950 and where in 1969, he was ordained into the Ministry of Word and Sacrament of the Presbyterian Church. He attributed his life-long interest in theology to the open mindedness of his Sunday school teachers and to the encouragement of his public school teachers to pursue a life of teaching and research. Lance graduated from Sidney High School (1956), the University of Wyoming (1960), where he was selected to be a member of Phi Beta Kappa. He graduated from San Francisco Theological Seminary (1964), and from the Divinity School at the University of Chicago where he was awarded a PhD in 1976. In the year 1970 Lance joined the faculty at the United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities in New Brighton, MN as a Doctoral Student/Teacher. His PhD dissertation was titled: A Study of the Detroit Industrial Mission upon Five Selected Areas of Detroit Industry and Labor: 1964—1968. From 1976 to his retirement in 2000 Lance taught at United Seminary as a full professor and directed several nationally funded research projects focusing on rural congregations in the upper Midwest. At United he was the first person to be appointed to an endowed faculty chair: the Schilling Professor of Church and Economic Life. Much of Lance's research at United was dedicated to new forms of field education ministry programs relevant to rural ministry in the five state region the seminary served. His sabbatical work with Professor, Dr. B. Edmon Martin, brought him great joy. Together they visited rural churches across the United States and parts of Canada, studying alternative forms of ministry to these rural church, their wives often accompanying them. Lance also had a deep interest in theological education globally. He supported international students and traveled to seminaries in Costa Rica, Columbia, Argentina, Romania, South Africa and Zimbabwe. Lance co-edited Abundant Harvest, Essays on Rural Life and Ministry in Honor of Dean and Elsie Freudenberger, with Victor Klimoski in 2002. Lance and Ed Martin co-authored a book entitled Multiple Paths to Ministry: New Models for Theological Education, published in 2004. After Lance's retirement in 2000, Lance and his wife, Gail, moved to their lake home near Crosby, MN. In 2006 they decided to move to Green Valley, AZ where they have enjoyed friends, travelled, and shared in the ministry of Valley Presbyterian Church. Lance is survived by his wife, Gail and her children, Mark Fitzsimmons (Jane Fontana) and Karen Chung (Mark); stepson, the Rev. Adam Blons (Megan Voorhees) and by their grandchildren, Lucy Chung, Satya Blons and Isa Blons. A celebration of Lance's life will be held at Valley Presbyterian Church in Green Valley, AZ on Saturday, September 3rd at 2:00 p.m. For those who are not able to attend in person, please go to valleypresbyterian.net for information about joining via Livestream. Memorials may be designated to Valley Presbyterian Church; the United Seminary of the Twin Cities; or to the Parkinson's Foundation. Arrangements by Green Valley Mortuary.