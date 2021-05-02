Lance Wald

WALD, Lance A.

April 30, 1945 - April 16, 2021

Lance Albert Wald was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to Audrey Ruth Keiser Wald and Albert Gilmore Wald. He graduated from Highland High School, Salt Lake City, Utah in 1963, earned a B.A. from Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island in 1967, and a J.D. from the University of Utah College of Law in 1970. Lance married Mary Virginia Stoner on June 25, 1968 and she shared the 1970 law degree with a PhT (Put hubby Through).

Lance had a 27-year career at computer mainframe and services provider Univac, Sperry Univac, and Unisys Corporation. He retired in BlueBell, Pennsylvania in 1999 and moved to Tucson, Arizona in 2003. His favorite activities included tennis, golf, pocket billiards, finding old pop and R&B music, discovering special numbers via computer, playing his guitar, and going to the Tucson Gem Show each year.

Lance was predeceased by his parents and his only sibling, Holly Wald Schafer. He is survived by his wife, Mary; brother-in-law, Ronald L. Schafer; nephew, Brandon D. Schafer and Brandon's children; sister-in- law, Elizabeth Hedrick; brothers-in-law, John (Ruth) Stoner and Karl (Alice) Stoner and other family members.