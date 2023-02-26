Lanetta Lee Elliott (Gillenwater), 80 of Oro Valley, AZ, died Monday, December 26, 2022 surrounded by family, close friends, and a loving ICU team at Northwest Hospital. Lee was born September 1, 1942 in Baltimore, MD to Palmer and Margie (Toney) Gillenwater. Lee graduated from Catawba College in Salisbury, NC and then worked on various research projects at Johns Hopkins School of Hygiene and Public Health in Baltimore. She was a known supporter of the Fine Arts at JHU. After marriage, she moved to Fort Collins, CO where she continued her research work at the Colorado State University College of Veterinary Medicine. Economic considerations brought Lee and her husband to Oro Valley in 1984. Lee changed careers and devoted herself to civic-minded volunteer activities. Lee will be remembered for her service on various boards, committees, and commissions, from the Town of Oro Valley where she was mayor in the early 1990s, to the Arizona Transportation Enhancement Committee, to the UofA Fine Arts programs and Arthritis Center Friends. Lee is survived by her husband Spencer, an extended family of many nieces, nephews, and a host of friends. A Celebration of Life service will be held on March 1, 2023, 11:00 am at Casas Adobes Congregational Church, UCC, 6801 N. Oracle Road and all are welcome. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Casas Adobes Scholarship Fund in her memory to honor Lee's passion for education. Cremation arrangements by Smart Cremation.