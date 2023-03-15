74, of Tucson, Arizona passed away on March 9, 2023. He was born on December 25, 1948 in Shelbyville, Illinois to Leland and Joan (Aichele) Lawrence. Lang is survived by his wife, Pam; his brother, Brad Lawrence and his sister and brother-in-law, LeeAnn and Mark Varvir, and many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by all. Services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, March 17, 2023 at ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the University of Arizona Foundation.
Lang Lawrence
