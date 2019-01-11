LANGER, Harold
age 67, passed away peacefully on January 9, 2019, at UCLA Medical Center. Harold was born in Louisville, Kentucky on July 19, 1951, to Rubin and Esther Langer. The Langer family moved to Tucson in 1968. There Harold combined his passion for finance with his love of people, to become a well-respected and successful financial advisor with RBC Wealth Management. Harold will continue to live on in the hearts and minds of his family: Ellyn (nee Weinberg), wife of almost 30 years; daughters, Brittany and Sabrina; son, Bryan (Brittany) and granddaughter, Maya. He will truly be missed by his brother, Allen (Marianne); Zalman Weinberg, father in law; Joan Bercovitz, mother in-law; Suzan Guba, sister in-law; Jeff Guba, nephew; Jennifer Wahl (Ryan), niece; Barb Weinberg (Stephanie), sister in-law; Blake, niece and many loving cousins. Harold lived a life full of love, kindness, and laughter. He took pride in helping, mentoring, as well as learning from others, and above all else surrounding himself with those he loved, which included many of his clients, who embraced him as part of their families. Family, friends, and others whose lives were touched by Harold, are welcome to join us in the chapel, at EVERGREEN MORTUARY, 3015 N. Oracle Rd. at 1:00 p.m., this Sunday, January 13, 2019. The family will be sitting Shiva, after the funeral, as well as Monday and Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the Langer's home.