Lanin Gyurko

GYURKO, Lanin Andrew

79, professor emeritus of Spanish and Portuguese at the University of Arizona, died on June 6, 2021, in Tucson, Arizona.

The oldest child of Helen and Andrew Gyurko, he was born and raised in Torrington, Connecticut, and attended Torrington High School. He graduated from Yale University in 1964 and received his Ph.D. in Romance Languages from Harvard University in 1969. He returned to Yale in 1969 where he was associate professor of Spanish. In 1977-78 he served as chairman of the Department of Modern Languages at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas, and in the fall of 1978 joined the University of Arizona as professor and head of the Department of Romance Languages.

An authority on Latin American literature, Professor Gyurko published extensively in the field. He authored eight books, including four on Mexican writer and diplomate Carlos Fuentes and one on Argentinian writer Julio Cortazar. His monographs, chapters in academic books, and articles in professional journals ranged from pre-Columbian mythology to Chicano literature, from linguistics to film.