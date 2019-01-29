LARRIVA, Leonilo, III.
born August 8, 1931 of parents Leonilo II and Estella Gaxiola passed away peacefully on January 22, 2019 at his home in Tucson, Arizona which he shared with the love of his life, his wife Allie. He was better known as Nilo, Dad or Tata and was more than a husband, father, grandfather or friend; Nilo was a role model to all. Nilo loved his family, the community of Nogales, the UofA Wildcats, hard work and wonderful vacations. He taught us that everything has a place, hard work pays off, and vacations are best spent with family, sparing no expense. Nilo was always very generous and very dedicated to his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Allie; children, Nilo IV (Lourdes), Jane "Dinny" Rojas (Martin) and Rick, by his five grandchildren, Mikki Bredehoft (Matt) and Selina Rojas El-Awad (Samer), Nilo V and Benjamin and Katie Gavel (Eric) and two great-grandchildren, Dominic and Vincent. The funeral Mass Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 31, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Tucson, AZ, with a Celebration of life to follow at the Rojas home in Tucson. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.