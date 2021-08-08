Larry Bolton

79, passed away July 20, 2021 in Tucson, surrounded by loved ones at Carondelet St. Joseph's Hospital. He was born July 2, 1942 in Iowa but has lived in Tucson for many years. Larry was a loving husband for 57 years, as well as a father of three, grandfather of two, brother of two sisters and one brother. He shared his love of traveling, camping and music with his family and friends. Larry was also a proud and long-standing member of the Builders Lodge No. 60. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.