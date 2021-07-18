Larry Boone

 Skip to main content
Passed away, July 8, 2021. Larry grew up on the family farm in SE Kansas. In high school he was active in Future Farmers of America (FFA). His business partnership with his father on an FFA hog project helped finance his college education. He attended Kansas State U receiving his BS in 1959, MS in 1960 and in 1965 his PhD at Washington State U. His career in international agricultural development took him to many countries in Latin America, Asia, Africa and to Saudi Arabia. In retirement he dedicated his time to volunteer work, his photography hobby, reading and travel. Larry is survived by his wife, Dorothy and sons, Dennis (Suzanne) and David. Memorials may be made to your favorite charity. Celebration of Life Sunday, July 18, 2021, 1:30 p.m. at Christ Church United Methodist, 655 N. Craycroft, Tucson. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.

