Larry Copenhaver of Tucson, Arizona, passed away April 27, 2022, after a valiant struggle with Parkinson's disease. Larry was a beloved husband and father, and a friend to many. He was born in Iowa but was deeply engaged in the Tucson community for most of his life. He graduated from Rincon High School and U of A, then worked as a smokejumper in the mountains surrounding Tucson before committing to his lifelong passion of education. He started his career as an English teacher and track coach at Sahuarita High, then went on to spend over 20 years as a journalist for the Tucson Citizen, where he informed the Tucson community on his beats of education, science, home improvement, and whatever other topics he had opportunity to report. After leaving the Citizen, he worked to connect young people with trades apprenticeship training opportunities. In his spare time he was a ski instructor at Sunrise Mountain, where he taught aspiring skiers to swish down the mountain. Other favorite hobbies included tinkering, genealogy, spending time with his family, enjoying the company of dogs, and starting friendly conversations with random strangers. In the realm of his endless supply of puns and dad jokes, he was an Iowa farm boy outstanding in his field. His wit, humor, and kindness will be sorely missed by those close to him. Larry is survived by his wife Shirley, son Rob, stepchildren Robert and Julie, grandchildren Kate and Elizabeth, and brother Harold. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. Arrangements by Desert Sunset Funeral Home.