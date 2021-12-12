We are saddened by the passing on November 25, 2021 of Larry Cuculic, age 91. He was the beloved husband of Marie who he now joins in heaven along with their son, Bill. He is survived by his children, Gayle Russell and Lawrence M. Cuculic; his daughter-in-law, Mary Jo Cuculic; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was a Fourth Degree in the Knights of Columbus. He loved to golf, bowl, and take early morning walks. He was a friend to everyone he met. A Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 8650 N. Shannon Road. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.