Larry Johnson

passed away on December 30, 2021 in Tucson, AZ. He was born on August 25, 1949 in Fremont, Nebraska. He graduated from Ottawa University, Ottawa, Kansas and had a prosperous career in the Healthcare Industry, retiring as President of Dependable Medical Equipment and Home Health. An avid golfer and resident of 49er Country Club, Larry's Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. at the club. Larry is survived by his wife, of 39 years, Suzanne; children, Michael (Meghan), Danny (Nicole) and Jennifer (Danny); and his beloved grandchildren, Harper, Wyatt, Madelyn, Olivia and Brynn. As a well-known philanthropist in greater Arizona, Larry's family asks you to consider donating to the Fiesta Bowl Charites in lieu of flowers at https://gofund.me/cd1e8df8 Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.