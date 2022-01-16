 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Larry Johnson

Larry Johnson

  • Updated

JOHNSON, Larry Jay

passed away on December 30, 2021 in Tucson, AZ. He was born on August 25, 1949 in Fremont, Nebraska. He graduated from Ottawa University, Ottawa, Kansas and had a prosperous career in the Healthcare Industry, retiring as President of Dependable Medical Equipment and Home Health. An avid golfer and resident of 49er Country Club, Larry's Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. at the club. Larry is survived by his wife, of 39 years, Suzanne; children, Michael (Meghan), Danny (Nicole) and Jennifer (Danny); and his beloved grandchildren, Harper, Wyatt, Madelyn, Olivia and Brynn. As a well-known philanthropist in greater Arizona, Larry's family asks you to consider donating to the Fiesta Bowl Charites in lieu of flowers at https://gofund.me/cd1e8df8 Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Tips for taking better smartphone photos

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News