Larry Kiser

KISER, Larry Allen

72, died of heart disease on April 6, 2020 surrounded by his wife and sons. Due to the pandemic his funeral services were delayed. A Funeral Mass will now be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 8650 N. Shannon Rd. Entombment will follow at Holy Hope Cemetery Mausoleum.

Born December 31, 1947 in Augusta County, VA to Wade and Almeda Kiser, he joined the Air Force in 1966 and served for 13 years. He married Patricia "Pat" Sherlock June 2, 1972. When he was honorably discharged in March 1979, he moved to Tucson working at Raytheon/Hughes, ITT Inc. and Gardmat.

Larry was a member of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish where he became an Honorary Life member of the 3rd and 4th degree of the Knights of Columbus and served as Faithful Navigator from 1996-1997.

He enjoyed going to South Carlsbad State Beach each year in the San Diego area where his wife's family and relatives convene at the beach for a week in July.

Survived by his wife, Pat; sons, Deacon Richard (Rosanna), Charles and Stephen (Rene); grandchildren, Samuel and Angelina Kiser and Tyler and Katelyn LeBourveau; sister, Aomia (Roger) Sage; brothers, Danial and Randy and many relatives. Predeceased by parents, Wade and Almeda and brother, Leonard.