Larry Mann, much loved by his family, friends and community, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Larry leaves behind a devoted family: his wife, Virginia; children, Michael (Tracy), Laynee, and Matt (Rebecca); grandchildren, Emmly, Bella, Cooper, Carter, and Eric; sister, Nancy Cohen; and nieces, Natalie (Howard) and Jill (David). Born in Detroit, MI, Larry attended Mumford High and Wayne State University. After a tour in the army as a physician in Germany, and then medical residency in Oklahoma City, Larry moved to Tucson in 1970. Larry loyally served his community in the speciality of orthopedics for over 35 years. He dearly loved this field of medicine, specifically treating children and adolescents with scoliosis, and donated considerable time to the Crippled Children's Clinic. Additionally, Larry had many causes that were important to him including The Boys and Girls Club, Casa De Los Ninos, The Primavera Foundation, Habitat for Humanity, and KUAT/NPR. His generosity was not limited to financial giving; he also traveled to Haiti to work with Doctors Without Borders. Larry had numerous passions. From his teens through his last years, he built and flew exquisite model airplanes (yes, crashing them on occasion), and shared his joy for snow skiing and water skiing with friends and family. He went deep sea fishing with his daughter off the California coast and taught himself and his son the passion of sailing on Mission Bay. In retirement, this experience blossomed into an eight year sailing journey with his beloved wife, Virginia. They sailed the east coast, Bahamas, West Indies, Venezuela, and the ABC Islands, alternating six months sailing with six months at home to welcome five grandchildren into the world. Following sailing, they continued traveling to numerous locations throughout five continents. Larry enjoyed gardening, reading, cooking, talking politics, the symphony, and U of A sports. Above all else Larry treasured time with his family and friends, getting together for dinner or even just for a cup of coffee, and he did this often. He loved to tell stories and never failed to have a good joke. Larry was a true renaissance man. All those whose lives he touched will miss him dearly. Arrangements made with East Lawn Palms Mortuary.