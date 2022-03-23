Larry Masi

Lorenzo Vincenzo Masi ("Larry" to all who knew and loved him) passed away peacefully on March 17, 2022. He was 98 years old. Larry was born to Guglielmo and Palma (Sandotonado) Masi on July 19, 1923, in the small town of Ceccano, Italy. He was the fourth of five children and the only son. While Larry was still a baby, his father came to the United States in search of a better life for his family. It wasn't until he was 12 that Larry and his mother joined Guglielmo in Detroit, MI. Larry attended Detroit schools, but decided to join the workforce in 1939 at age 16. Two years later, Larry met Elvira Loffredi and the two began a five-year courtship. They were married on June 29, 1946. Nine years later, the couple welcomed their first and only child, Gail Colomba. During World War II, Larry worked for the Packard Motor Co. and continued to work in the auto industry following the war. In 1957, Larry moved his family, along with Elvira's parents, to Tucson. They opened the Stone Avenue Market where they made numerous, and in some cases, life-long friends. In the late '60's, Larry and Elvira sold the market and Larry went to work for the Cactus Beverage Co. where he remained for the next 18 years until his retirement in 1987. Larry was a member of the Teamsters Union; Tucson's Italian Catholic Federation, Father Eusebio Kino Branch #433; the Knights of Columbus; and S.S. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. He regularly attended Sunday morning mass and could always be found sitting in the same seat. Larry was honest, hard-working, generous, and a very good friend. He enjoyed bowling and at one time, bowled semi-professionally. Larry also enjoyed baseball, big band music, playing the card "31," and watching classic movies and cartoons. An avid do-it-yourselfer and gardener, Larry also became quite a good cook in later life. But what he loved most, in the words of his granddaughter, Gabriella, was "anything involving my brother, Diego, and me." Larry drove his grandchildren to school every day, from preschool to high school. He never missed a baseball game or other school activity. Larry was truly, as both his grandchildren would say, "The Best Grandpa Ever!" Larry is predeceased by his loving wife of 65 years, Elvira; his beloved parents; sisters Virginia, Lorenza (Laura), Colomba, and Giovanna. He is survived by his daughter, Gail Masi, and granddaughter, Gabriella T. Moreno, both of Tucson; grandson, Diego D. Moreno, of Chandler, AZ; nephew, William (Donna) Alati, of Detroit, MI; Niece Sally Cornell, of Berlin Township, MI; and numerous dear friends. Visitation will be Friday, March 25, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. at S.S. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 1946 E. Lee St. The Rosary will be recited at 9:00 a.m., followed by funeral Mass and burial at Holy Hope Cemetery. The family thanks the caregivers and staff at Sunrise Assisted Living, where Larry lived for the past 2 years, for their kindness and dedication to his well-being. Arrangements by Adair Funeral Home, Dodge Chapel, 1050 N. Dodge, Tucson, AZ.