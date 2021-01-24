Larry Noon

NOON, Larry Arlen
83, of Tucson, passed away peacefully on January 16, 2021 at Peppi's House with family by his side. He was born August 30, 1937. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Carol. He is survived by his daughter, Cindy (Mike) Davis; grandson, Ben; brother, Bruce (Irene) Noon; sisters, Deanna (Joe) Fitzgerald and Marlene (Mark) Hokanson sister-in-law, Lynn (David) Crobbe and numerous nieces and nephews, neighbors and friends. He will be deeply missed and forever loved. Due to Covid restrictions, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.