Larry Pelland

Larry J Pelland was born in Deadwood, SD on 11-28-41 and passed away on 4-21-22 after a short illness. He is survived by his wife Carolyn Pelland (Reed), his children Bonnie (Michael) Englebrecht, Guy (Danielle) Pelland and grandkids, Jessica, Paige, Max and Cami. He is also survived by his seven siblings Patricia (Donald) Tims, William (Billie) Pelland, Gerald (Barbara) Pelland, James Pelland, Melanie (Greg) Castle, Michael Pelland and Raymond (Rhonda) Pelland. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Wilma Pelland and grandson Michael Engelbrecht. A memorial service will be held at Sandario Baptist Church, on 5-28-22 at 1:30 pm. Arrangements by Marana Mortuary.