Larry Rumans

75, of Tucson, AZ passed away on July 6, 2022 at home following an extended illness. Dr. Rumans was born in 1946 in Warrensburg, Mo to Helen M. Reynold Rumans and Raymond E. Rumans. He graduated with the class of 1964 at Shawnee Mission North (Ks), attended the University of Ottawa and the University of Kansas School of Medicine where he concluded his internship and residency in 1975. He completed his Fellowship in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Stanford Medical School in 1977. He returned to Kansas in 1979 to start his medical practice with Cotton O'Neill PA as an infectious disease specialist in Topeka until 1985. He opened his own medical practice from 1985-2006, as well as establishing an International Travel Medicine Clinic. While in Topeka, he was on staff at Stormont Vail, St. Francis, Santa Fe, and the VA Hospitals. Dr. Rumans was the Interim Director of the Shawnee County (Ks) Health Agency, from 1997-1998 and again from 2000-2001. Beginning in 2001, he took on the role of Health Director and in 2005 became the Medical Director for the agency. Dr. Rumans relocated to Tucson in 2006, where he was on staff at Oro Valley Hospital and Northwest Medical Center until 2016. In 2019, he joined Banner University Medical Center as an Associate Clinical Professor in Infectious Disease at the South campus. Dr. Rumans served 32 years in the U.S. Navy between active duty and reserve status. He joined the United States Navy in 1968, serving under the Berry Plan throughout his education and ultimately was stationed at the United States Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU), Jakarta attachment, in the Republic of Indonesia from 1977-1979. In 1980, he served as the Medical Coordinator for KHAO I DANG Hospital, Cambodia Refugee Holding Center, Thailand at the request of the Office of the United Nation's High Commissioner for Refugees. Other military highlights include: mobilized as a Captain during Operation Desert Storm, Combat Zone 5, Fleet Hospital 6; served as the Commanding Officer, Combat Zone 500, Fleet Hospital 22; was the Chief of Staff for the Navy Medical Forces in South Korea; served as the Commanding Officer for Combat Zone 500, Fleet Hospital 09; was the Director of Clinical Services for the Fourth Medical Battalion, Fourth FSSG Fourth Marine Division and was a member of the Executive Committee, Credentialing and Privileging Authority, NAS Jacksonville, Florida. Dr. Rumans retired in 2000. He married Susan K. Adams in 1968 and subsequently divorced. He then married Deborah L. (Thomas) Rumans on December 4, 1993. They have a blended family of five sons: Winter B. Rumans (Tracy), Ward A. Rumans (Leah), Daniel S. Orozco (Danielle), Matthew A. Orozco (Rebecca), and Nicholas A. Orozco. He has six grandchildren. Dr. Rumans loved medicine, the military, had a passion for travel, growing roses, reading, and learning about World War II, and being an educator of physicians, hospital staff and patients. He was a great storyteller, an avid Arizona Wildcat sports fan, compassionate, and always made time for friends and colleagues. He will be missed. He was a Fellow of the American College of Physicians and a Fellow of the Infectious Disease Society of America, a lifetime member of the Military Officers of America, and the Association of the United States Navy. He was a member of the American Legion, Veteran of Foreign Wars, and Reserve Officers Association. He was active in and the past president of Casas Adobes Rotary. Cremation arrangements were made through VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME. Interment is planned at The National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to: University of Arizona Cancer Center C/O Banner Health Foundation 2901 N. Central Ave, Suite 160 Phoenix, AZ. 85012 Please note that the donation is made for the UA Cancer Center in Dr. Rumans' memory.