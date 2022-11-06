Larry Schnebly

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Born in Colorado Springs, Larry grew up in Arizona towns including Sedona, named for his grandma. After Army service in Korea, he finished college in Flagstaff, discovered radio announcing and met Leona Koenig. They married in 1953 and raised Laurie (Pete), Lisa (Tom), Lindsay (Nan) and Lyle (Nanci). Larry celebrated life at KGUN TV from 1960-1991, also enjoying UA sports, Disneyland vacations, and adventures with his grandchildren Christopher, Sedona and Rye. A funeral Mass and reception will be at St. Cyril (4725 E. Pima) Saturday, Nov. 19 at 1:00 p.m. Contact any family member about his memorial.

