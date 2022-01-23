Larry West

82, died after a courageous battle of prostate cancer January 18, 2022. He was born in Stillwater, OK, and grew up in Ft. Worth, TX. His career began as a dental technician in the US Navy at Bethesda, MD. He graduated from the Univ. of Houston with a B.S. in Microbiology. He attended dental school at Georgetown Univ. He received his fixed prosthodontics at the Univ of Missouri-Kansas City School of Dentistry. Dr. West had been in the private practice of prosthodontics in Greensboro, NC, and later in Tucson for the past 27 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Joyce West and Mildred Hooper Benjamin West. He is survived by the love of his life Roxann Yearby West, along with his children, Stacy Lee West of Greensboro, NC, Gregory Henry West (Jamie) with granddaughters Katherine and Kendall of Atlanta, GA, and Thomas Tyler West of NYC; brother, Kerry Lee West (Charlotte) of Ft. Worth, TX. Dr. West had a passion for his patients and dental care. There will be a Visitation at 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Adair Funeral Homes, Dodge Chapel. Covid safety protocol will apply.