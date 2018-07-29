LARSEN, Dana Bomann
68 years of age, passed away on May 30, 2018 in Tucson, Arizona after a courageous 12-year battle with Lymphoma. He was born on September 2, 1949 at the Oak Park Hospital in Oak Park, Illinois to Lois Elaine (Tarbox) Larsen and Donald Viggo Larsen and lived a life that the Dude would abide. Dana's innate dedication to societal wellbeing and political integrity began shortly after graduating from Alhambra High School in 1967. Dana became a Vista Volunteer in East Orange, New Jersey and had vital involvement in the early version of the Head Start program. Upon completion of his service, he returned to Arizona, working the culinary arts and attending the University of Arizona earning his B.A. in History in 1982, Summa Cum Laude. He then continued his education at the University of Arizona earning his M.A. in History in 1985. Dana became intrinsically involved with Common Cause and served as the Executive Director of Common Cause of Arizona from 1987 to 1995. Dana was tenacious in this position, ensuring political fairness and advocating for issues faced by the State of Arizona. His tenure and service was recognized by both sides of the aisles and was honored by the Democratic and Republican parties. In 1995, Dana was called to serve in another equally challenging endeavor as the Director of Operations for the International Studies Association (ISA) at the University of Arizona. ISA started as a small organization and grew to a membership of over 7,000 with members from over 100 countries. In 2015 Dana retired and began other adventures, notably volunteering for the Food Bank of Southern Arizona and besting his times in the El Tour de Tucson. Dana's many passions took him outside the political and academic arenas. He was an avid cyclist riding to work at the University of Arizona most every day, training on "The Loop" with the occasional pit stop at coffee shops. Dana's passion for service and cycling combined thru riding and supporting the El Tour de Tucson for 14 years, even while fighting his own battle with lymphoma. He loved desert gardening and transformed his yard into a varietal display of desert flora, despite the occasional mishap involving chainsaws and ladders. Dana was also enthusiastic about the arts, spanning all genres of music and film, and was an avid supporter of various Tucson institutions. Dana is survived by his brother, David M. Larsen; sister-in-law, Frances J. Larsen; nieces and nephews, Major Stephanie (Larsen) Maxwell, Sarah (Larsen) Eggers, Captain David M. Larsen II, Ryan Larsen, Captain Sean Penczak, his many grand nieces and nephews, and countless friends whom he considered part of his extended family. Dana and his family request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, 3003 S. Country Club Rd., Tucson, AZ 85713, www.Communityfoodbank.org or by phone at (520) 883-3300.