LAU, Kevin Andrew Hoon Ying
Kevin Lau, 58, November 12, 1959 to June 28, 2018 passed away in Salt Lake City, UT. A graduate of St. Louis High School in Honolulu, he was the first from Hawaii to graduate with an Associate Degree in Culinary Arts from the Hotel Hershey Apprentice Program in PA. He was a Sous Chef at the Riviera Country Club, Grand Hyatt Wailea, Industry Hills Sheraton and other fine restaurants. He progressed to Executive Chef at the University of Arizona, Desert Falls, The Citrus, Monterey, La Quinta, Virginia, and Los Coyotes Country Clubs. Most recently he worked at Fairwinds Desert Point in AZ and Border Specialty Foods in UT where he teamed up with a dear friend to create recipes for Shanghai Sal Gourmet Entrees. He also worked at Legacy Village of Sugar House. He has received CWC certifications and held numerous awards for food show competitions in New York and Miami. He was a role model and inspiration to many. Pre-deceased in death by his wife, Carla Savino Lau and father, Donald W. K. Lau. Survived by mother, Anita Lau-Kalua; brother, Christopher Lau; sisters, Kelley (Frank) Stillman, Carla (Aleki) Jeremiah, Kaylene (Vince) Auld; two step-daughters, Lauren Savino and Vallon Savino King; nine step-grandchildren including Brian Savino-Mcmillian and many nieces and nephews. Services: Monday, August 6, 2018, St. Jude Catholic Church Makakilo, Kapolei, Hawaii.