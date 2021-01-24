Laura Foster

FOSTER, Laura
1948 - 2021
On Thursday, January 7th the world lost one of the good guys: Laura Linda Hudelson Foster. She was 72. The greatest joy and love in her life was her family. Nothing compared to the love she had for her children or brought her more happiness than raising them and seeing them become confident, successful adults. She was generous, humble and kind. An introvert, she shared her values with small gestures of gratitude and the gentle eyes with which she looked upon her friends and family. We miss her every day. Laura was elated to become a "Granny"; her first grandchild is due on April 30th. Her spirit will always live in the hearts of her kids and grandkids.