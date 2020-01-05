Laura Mcree

MCREE, Dr. Laura
passed away December 23, 2019 at her home in Tucson after a courageous battle with Cancer. She was born on December 4, 1961 to the late William and Mary Szoke in Cleveland, Ohio. Laura was a Clinical Associate Professor at the University of Arizona College of Nursing where she served as faculty for 20 years. Dr. McRee was also a certified acute care nurse practitioner. She was preceded in death by her brother, Billy and sister, Kathy. Those left to cherish Laura's memory are her brother, Ed; sister, Lynn Cosgriff; sister, Patty Bonezzi (husband Joe); many nephews and nieces and many wonderful friends. Laura loved her pets and was a strong advocate for animal affairs. A Celebration of life will be held in the very near future. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER CREMATION AND BURIAL.