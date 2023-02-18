Born in New York City on June 25, 1950, Larry was the son of Frank Berlin and Thelma Prince Berlin Frankel and the big brother of Joey Berlin and Maggie Taylor. A graduate of Goddard College, the University of Arizona Law School, and the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, Larry married Connie Paine in 1977. They had two boys, Elijah and Jesse, and the family was together when Larry passed away on February 11 in Tucson. Larry was a well known and widely respected attorney in Arizona, New Mexico and California for many years, earning a national reputation as a staunch advocate for children and anyone who sought his help. A world traveler from the time he was 10, he was also a longtime resident of Reserve, New Mexico, where he and his family loved spending time at their ranch. He is survived by his wife and sons, his siblings, step-siblings, cousins, and countless friends. Many of them will be joining a virtual celebration of Larry's life on Sunday, February 19, at 2 p.m. MT. For information call 310-430-0625.