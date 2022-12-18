Laurence Tilton

Passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on November 2, 2022. He was 76 years old and succumbed rapidly to an advanced, aggressive kidney cancer. Born December 18, 1945, in Grand Junction, Colorado to L. William Tilton and Cecilia Premore Tilton. The family moved to Tucson when he was six for his mother's health. Larry was a graduate of Catalina HS, the University of Arizona, and was a veteran of the USAF, serving two tours in Viet Nam. He worked for Frito-Lay for 27 years and was affectionately known to the neighborhood kids as the "potato chip" man. He married Carol Baur Morgan in 1972 and they were just shy of celebrating their 50th anniversary. Active in his community, he volunteered as a Little League coach for baseball and softball and was a Boy Scout leader. When the children became older he and Carol could be found on most week-ends sailing Desert Breeze (their sailboat) on Lake Roosevelt. Upon the death of his stepson, Richard Morgan, Larry and Carol became active in Tucson Compassionate Friends for over 20 years. Larry was active in his church serving on several committees and involved with their food bank. He loved playing golf, tennis, and especially pickleball and could be seen at Udall or the Y just weeks before his death. For 42 years a highlight of the summer was the family's vacation week to Rocky Point. He is survived by his wife, Carol; their daughter, Susan Williams (Jeremy); stepson, David (Kelly) and six grandchildren, Calvin Morgan, Steven Williams, Elizabeth Williams, Sarah Williams, Matthew Morgan, and Leah Morgan. Services will be December 31, 2022, at Christ Church United Methodist, 665 N. Craycroft at 10 a.m., with a lunch to follow. Memorials to Tucson Compassionate Friends, P.O. Box 30733, 85751.