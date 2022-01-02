Laurna Rubinson

In Loving Memory of
RUBINSON, Laurna Faith
2/8/1945 - 1/1/2010
It's hard to believe that you've been gone for 12 years. I still miss your bright sunshine smile, quick wit and laughter that always lit up a room. Not a day goes by that I don't think of you, your magnetic personality, positive outlook and fun-loving ways at least once. Despite the VCR not turning on last year, there is comfort knowing your spirit stayed connected for so many years. You were one of a kind. Love, Susan
