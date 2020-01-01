Laurna Rubinson

In Loving Memory of

RUBINSON, Laurna Faith

2/9/1945 - 1/1/2010

It's been ten years since seeing that joyful sunshine smile that so captured your essence. Your presence always lit up a room and your magnetic personality attracted all who met you. Both reflected your vibrant, spirited sense of humor, sharp mind and cheerful disposition. Despite the passing of years along with its ups and downs, loyal friends continue to think of you and ask about the VCR. They are as comforted as I am that it still turns on. I will always miss your bright happy smile, am so thankful for our shared life together and blessed to have appreciated that gift while we had it. Love, Susan.

