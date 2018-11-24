LAVIOLA, Theresa Marie,
89 died November 19, 2018. Born in Binghamton, NY and married Guido on October 16, 1948. She moved to Tucson in 1958 and worked for TUSD. Survived by daughters, Irene, Nancy and Constance; grandchildren, Talia, Serena, Briana, Chase and Kendall; sisters, Phyllis, Nancy and Joann; brothers, Gerald and Donald. The viewing on Sunday, November 25, 2018 at BRINGS BROADWAY CHAPEL begins at 5:00 p.m. Rosary at 6:00 p.m. and with viewing ending at 8:00 p.m. Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 26, 2018, at St. Francis De Sales. Entombment to follow in Our Lady of the Desert Mausoleum. Lunch follows at approximately 12:15 p.m. at St. Francis De Sales hall. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Alzheimer's Foundation of America in Theresa's memory.