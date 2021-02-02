Lawana Goeller

GOELLER, Lawana "Jan"
77, of Tucson, passed away January 20, 2021. She was born December 8, 1943 in Enid, Oklahoma. She attended University of Kansas University and University of Arizona earning advanced degrees in education and library sciences. A deep love of reading and learning lead her down her path to become a school librarian, forever devoted, but since retired. However, she was fond of joking that she was still deciding what she wanted to be when she grew up! Jan loved nothing more than being lost in a book and relished in opportunities to share her joy with others. Generous and caring, she donated her time to Friends of the Pima County Public Library and teaching English and literacy long after her retirement and was an avid supporter of civic engagement. She is preceded in death by her parents, Herb Thesman, Anna Ruth (Janzen) Thesman and sister, Victoria Ann Dougan "Vicki." She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, James Darnall Goeller; three children, James Dustin Goeller, Lindsay Janna Monroe and Adrienne Goeller Drucker and three grandchildren. It was Jan's wish that her body be cremated, and there will not be a viewing. While no service is currently scheduled, a memorial will be announced at a future date. Jan was a dedicated participant and supporter of Parkinson Wellness Recovery. In lieu of flowers, donations in remembrance of Jan may be made to PWR online via https://www.pwr4life.org/gift/, by phone at 1-520-591-5346, or by mail to 3849 E. Broadway #163, Tucson, AZ 85716. Arrangements by MARANA MORTUARY.