Lawrence Anderson

83, was set free December 7, 2021, from cancer and dementia. Born in Brooklyn to Carmela D'Antonio Anderson and Gerhard Anderson, he was always the life of the party. He worked hard, played hard and lived by his own rules always doing things his own way. He is survived by sons, Lawrence (Stephanie), Steven (Lenora) and Christopher; grandkids, Van and Alex; mother of his sons, Barbara Anderson; sister, Lori (Rick) Surina; close cousin, Joe (Debbie) D'Antonio and close friend, Diana Darling. He requested no services. Instead, listen to Frank Sinatra's song "My Way" which says it all.