Lawrence Nicholson

NICHOLSON, Lawrence

"Larry" Paul

68, of Tucson, AZ passed away on March 16, 2021.

Larry was born in Quincy, MA on June 8, 1952 to Lawrence "Larry" S. and Pauline R. Nicholson. He graduated from Franklin Sr High School in Franklin, MA, June 1970. He enlisted in the Air Force and was Honorably discharged in 1971. He then completed mechanics trade school. He moved to CA in the 70's, living in San Diego until he moved to Tucson, AZ in the 90's.

Larry is survived by his daughter, Amanda (Dave) Supancheck; son, Mark (Nicole) Dennis; six grandchildren, Nicholas and Braden Supancheck, Devon and Alexia Blakes, Kaiya and Mason Dennis; sisters, Pam (Paul) Reuter and Gail Nicholson; niece and nephew, Shari (Mike) Levesque and Jay (Brenda) Reuter; nieces, Genevieve and Madeline; aunt, Jacqueline Nicholson; ex-wife and lifelong friend, Carole Nicholson; longtime friends, Andy Devine, Ron Holtz, Melissa Hart, Dizzy, Carl Pap and Marilyn Fox.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Larry and Pauline Nicholson; girlfriend, Cathy Moore; uncle, Frank Nicholson; aunt, Barbara Nicholson and his beloved dog, Honey.

Larry was a loving father, gramps and loyal friend. He was an avid motorcycle and car enthusiast, and a skilled mechanic. Larry loved the open road and drove everywhere, including a trip to all four corners of the USA on his Harley with his best friend, Andy. He will be sorely missed by all that knew him. Arrangements by SENSIBLE CREMATION.