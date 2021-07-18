Lawrence Quihuis

Made his transition on June 19, 2021. He was a fourth generation Tucsonan, born at TMC on September 21, 1971 to Mary and Lorry Quihuis. He is survived by his mother, Mary; brother, Kevin (Kathi); nieces, Kaylee and Samantha; nephews, Michael and Chris (Amanda) and two great-nieces and one great-nephew. Brent was born with Cerebral Palsy and had a very challenging life. He graduated from Alhambra High School in Phoenix, after high school he attended Gompers Day Program. When he moved back to Tucson, he attended Arts for All, where he found his true passion, Art. Through Arts for All and the Laser Art Technique he became an accomplished artist. His work has shown all over Tucson. Brent loved family, people in general, Arts for All, going to sporting events and going to summer camp at Camp Tatiyee, which he attended for over 30 years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Arts for All Inc., 2520 N. Oracle Rd., Tucson 85705 or Lions Camp Tatiyee, P.O. Box 6910, Mesa, AZ 85216. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Knights of Columbus, 601 S. Tucson Blvd. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.