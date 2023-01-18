Lawrence Shinkel

Lawrence (Larry) Francis Shinkel, Jr. passed away Friday, January 13, 2023 due to complications from Alzheimer's. He is preceded in death by his high school sweetheart and the love of his life Claudia (ne: McDowell), his wife of 54 years. Larry was a Salpointe high school graduate class of 1955. He was an auto mechanic and business owner. Along with his father-in-law Jim McDowell, he served the Sam Hughes community at Jimmy's Service, and then Jimmy's Broadway automotive. Larry was a devoted father and husband and a devout Catholic. He was leader for the Boy Scouts, enjoyed golf, vacations with his family, and getaways with Mom. Later in life he also enjoyed his grandchildren, workshop and playing cards. He is also preceded in death by his parents Lawrence Francis Shinkel, Sr. and Grace Ruth Drummond, his sisters Rosemary, Rita, and Brenda and his brother Michael. He is survived by his children David (Pam), Laura Arenz (John), Michael, Daniel (Cindy) and Lisa Houston (Greg). Funeral services will be held at Bring's Broadway Chapel 6910 E. Broadway Blvd., Monday, January 23, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Graveside service will immediately follow at Holy Hope Cemetery, on Oracle Road. Reception to follow Sacred Heart Church on Fort Lowell. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.