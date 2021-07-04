Lawrence Ziegler

Born 1931 in Iowa to Irene and Wayne Ziegler. Raised in Iowa for 11 years, then relocated to Phoenix in 1942. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force for four years. He married Betty Dalmont of Carlsbad, NM in 1957. After they married, they choose to reside in Tucson. He Graduated from the U of A, class of 1960, with a BS in Civile Engineering. He is survived by Betty his loving wife for 63 happy years and their sons, Mark, Ross, Wade, and their families. On June 25, 2021 he entered the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Memorial Service will be held at Vistoso Funeral Home on Monday, July 12, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Arrangements by VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME.