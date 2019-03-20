LEÓN , Richard (Dickie)
Age 71, passed away on March 12, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 54 years Grace; son, Ramón; daughter, Yvonne (Terry), along with four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, two sisters, a brother, and best friend, Robert (Frances) Dominguez. Dickie was born in Tucson, AZ on May 10 1947 to Ramón and Rita León. He was a proud alumni of Tucson High School (1966). He was a great house painter, he worked for George Miller Painting Company until he became self employed. Dickie will be greatly missed by his family and friends, especially his great-grandchildren which he spoiled the most. They were the love of his life. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Carrillo's Tucson Mortuary (South Chapel) 240 S. Stone Ave., with a Rosary recited at 9:00 a.m. Mass will follow 10:30 a.m. at St. Augustine's Cathedral, 192 S. Stone Ave. Interment at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.