LEAL, Louis 6/22/1926 - 7/22/2018
LEAL, Stella Arvizu 3/22/1930 - 1/28/2017
Louis was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Leal, Stella Arvizu. Louis, more commonly known as Red, was born in Jackson, CA and came to Tucson as a young child. He was the eldest of five children and was surprised to have outlived all of his family generation, especially his wife, Stella, whom he lost in 2017. Having seven daughters should have been enough of a roller coaster life for them, yet they seemed to live in constant motion even after everyone had left home. They renewed their vows at least twice and celebrated their marriage every five to ten years after their 25th Anniversary, any excuse to dance and listen to mariachis! They traveled to many countries and took countless cruises, always with good friends or family. They were never alone as they made friends everywhere they went. Strangers often became lifelong friends and part of the family. Red was lost without his Stella but tried to live his life as joyfully as he was able to without her. He is survived by Lola, his pug; his daughters, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, July 28, 2018 at Santa Cruz Church. A Rosary will be recited at 1:30 p.m. with a Mass to follow. Interment at Holy Hope Cemetery will follow the Mass. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.