FRANKLIN, Leallah "Cissy"
Cissy's lifelong passion for ancestry sadly ended on September 25, 2019 when she peacefully passed in her sleep at the age of 91. She is survived by her two daughters, Sherry Lee Losey and Marilyn Ann McCoy; her siblings, Donnie Chamberlain and Charlotte Blackmore (Fred), along with five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Leallah was a successful local business owner and author of several genealogy books. Originally from Kenton, Ohio, she has lived in Tucson for over 75 years. Her burial will be September 30th at Evergreen Cemetery next to Bill Franklin. Per her request, there will be no services. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.