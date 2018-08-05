LEARD, Maxine Faye (Hatfield)
Oro Valley, AZ died peacefully on Wednesday, August 1, 2018. Born in Bell, California on May 4, 1925, she is preceded in death by her husband, Earl Leard and is survived by four daughters, Paula, Suzanne, Gerry and Cheryl; one sister; two nieces; and numerous grand and great-grandchildren. Maxine loved her family and loved to travel having lived in many different countries. She also had many friends at Splendido in Oro Valley. Funeral Services will be held at VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME, Oro Valley, on Friday, August 10, 2018 with visitation at 1:00 p.m. and Services at 2:00 p.m.