Lee Lazarow

Enamored with movies from a young age, Lee left Tucson for Los Angeles to make his way into the glitz and glamor of Hollywood. Lee "lizard" built a career behind the scenes of the film industry as a prop master, producer and occasional actor. He flourished in the industry and loved every second of his career. Lee was well-known in Hollywood for his prop truck, affectionately known as "The Big Blue Whale," that housed thousands of props. He loved and took pride in his work, earning respect within the industry. Always "Hollywood Lee," to those lucky enough to have known him, Lee was truly larger than life. He could turn any outing into an adventure and any casual event into an occasion to remember. If there was anything to be done, Lee did it well. His endearing personality and glowing smile garnered the lifetime friendship of countless people, including numerous Hollywood notables. He lived his life in bold colors, matching his unique and colorful personality. There has never been a more thoughtful, kind-hearted, gentler soul than Lee. He always put others ahead of himself. Lee opened his doors to friends in need of a place to stay. "Lee Lee" would always make sure others left his home with a belly full of food and a smile on their faces. Lee loved people, but his true treasure was his love for his family. Lee left behind a precious daughter, Lacey Annie Lazarow, and a beautiful granddaughter, Kaliana Barbie Lazarow, whom he loved more than anything. These two girls were indeed the lights of his life and what "he lived for." Some of Lee's delights were taking his daughter to Disney, bringing her to movie sets, and taking friends and family on vacation adventures. He was truly a kid at heart with a childlike sweetness and a heart of gold. He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Pearl Lazarow; brother, Howard and nephew, Ari Lazarow. Lee is survived by his daughter, Lacey Lazarow-Shoup (Brandon); granddaughter, Kaliana Lazarow; his brother, Sheldon; nephew, Jason Lazarow and niece, Heather Kose (Adrian). In his own words, Lee had a "great life." Lee will not be forgotten by his family nor those who shared precious time with him. We will all forever and deeply love Lee as he lives on in our hearts.