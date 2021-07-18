Lee Monroe

101, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2021 in Tucson, Arizona. Lee was born July 3, 1919 in Fowlerville, Michigan to Theron and Julia Monroe. He attended Fowlerville High School and Michigan State University where he earned a certificate as a dairy market analyst. Lee then worked as a package designer for American Boxboard in Grand Rapids, Michigan and Stewart Warner Corp. in Chicago, Illinois. While in Grand Rapids, he met and married Hellen Skalitzky. They raised three beautiful daughters and taught them to love nature and the environment. After Hellen passed away and he retired, he lived in Michigan, Florida, and finally Tucson. Lee was dedicated to his Catholic faith and was a 4th degree member of Knights of Columbus at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Tucson. While in Tucson, Lee met Mary Gable and a beautiful friendship was formed. Lee's life was full of active interests. He loved woodworking, gardening, and travelling. He also loved to camp, fish, hike, and hunt. Lee was preceded in death by his siblings, Merwyn Monroe, Myrlo Monroe and Doris Palmerton; his daughter, Margaret Marnowski and his beloved wife, Hellen Skalitzky Monroe. He is survived by his daughters, Rosemary Monroe Broberg (husband Karl Broberg), Theresa Monroe Osmolski (husband Scott Osmolski), and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A celebration of life Memorial Service will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 29, 2021. Arrangements by AVENIDAS CREMATION AND BURIAL.